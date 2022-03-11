Arthur Melo sends message to Allegri after Brazil call-up

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has spoken to reports after his call-up to the Brazil side for their World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month.

The midfielder has just 14 appearances for the Old Lady in the league this term, having started the campaign on the sidelines with injury, but has been in and out of the starting line-up in recent months.

He has profited from the substantial injury problems of the squad in recent weeks however, and his run in the team hasn’t gone unnoticed as he receives his first call-up to the international side since November 2020.

Arthur has spoken to reporters after receiving news of his return to the squad, and took the opportunity to warn Max Allegri that he will need to be playing regularly ahead of the World Cup later in the year, possibly warning that he could well push to leave if he isn’t guaranteed a first-team role for the remainder of 2022.

“To be called up for the National team you need continuity, day after day,” Arthur told TNT Sports Brasil. “Only in this way can you win a place in the National team. from Tite and then aim for a place in the World Cup. I have to feel good to have a place in the Selecao. Tite? He’s a coach who works a lot on the pitch, celebrates and suffers with the players, he’s an exceptional coach.”

If Arthur can return to top for in the coming months, there is no reason why he should struggle for regular playing time, but his problem since making the switch is finding consistency. Weston McKennie, Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli have all forged ahead in the pecking order under Allegri, but Arthur has the chance to stake his claim now with two of those currently injured.

Personally, the ball is now in the Brazilian’s court to earn his place in the side, and it will be up to him if he can cement his name into the manager’s plans or not.

Patrick