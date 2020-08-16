A report from Spainish newspaper La Vanguardia suggests Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo will terminate his Barcelona contract early in order to begin training with Juventus.

The 24-year-old refused to return to training with Barca earlier this month, prior to their Champions League elimination at the hand of Bayern Munich.

Initial reports suggested his decision to remain in Brazil would result in a hefty fine and possible sanction from the club, with Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu condemning Arthur’s decision:

“We reached an agreement for him to complete the season here, in both league and Champions League games, “He is an important player, and he should be here to help the team. But he has made the decision not to come back. “This is an unacceptable act. This is why we are exploring our options, and will open up a case against him, as there is no justification for his absence.” Source: Diario Sport

La Vanguardia now report that Arthur has reached an agreement with the Blaugrana that will allow him to terminate his contract and fly to Turin from 23 August in order to begin training with Juventus on 24 August.

According to the report his lawyers met with Barça’s legal team and reached an agreement that will include a small financial penalty for the player for his decision not report for training on July 27.