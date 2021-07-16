Arthur Melo’s injury expected to keep him out for three months

Juventus midfielder Arthur is expected to be recovering from surgery for around three months.

The Brazil international had surgery on Friday which went well, with ossification of the interosseous membrane being removed from his right leg as stated on Juventus’s official website.

It remains to be seen whether this will affect the Old Lady’s transfer plans for the summer, with no players having been sold or bought by the club at this early point in the window.

At present, we have Danilo, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur and Nicolo Fagioli as options to start the campaign in the centre, although the former trio may not be viewed as naturals at CM despite being comfortable in the role.

We have been linked with a possible move for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, as have Arsenal, and he could well be the ideal addition to our midfield ahead of the new season, and he could well form a formidable pairing with Arthur once he returns from his injury.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the team evolves under the returning Max Allegri this term, but it is a shame that we will have to wait to see what he can get out of the Brazilian midfielder.

Would Arthur have been a first-choice start come the new term?

Patrick