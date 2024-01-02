Physiotherapist Adrian Martinez Castro staunchly defends Arthur Melo while blaming his former managers for failing to capitalize on his talent.

The 27-year-old has now cemented himself as a regular feature in Fiorentina’s starting lineup after making the summer switch from Juventus.

The Viola signed the Brazilian on loan with the option to buy the player at the end of the season.

The midfielder was coming off three disappointing campaigns.

He joined Juventus in the summer of 2020 through a controversial swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head to Barcelona.

After struggling to make an impact in his two seasons in Turin, Arthur was hoping to revive his career while on loan at Liverpool, but it turned out to be a catastrophic campaign plagued with injuries.

Nevertheless, the player’s physiotherapist stated that his client only needed playing time and confidence.

Castro praises Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano for making the most out of the midfielder’s abilities while aiming digs at his previous coaches, the likes of Max Allegri and Jurgen Klopp, albeit without naming them.

He also believes that the Brazil international can offer more while playing in a progressive system rather than a defensively sound team.

“Right from the start, Arthur became a fundamental figure at Fiorentina, especially due to the relationship of trust that he established with Italiano,” said Castro in an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24,

“Arthur needed two things after his latest experiences, namely minutes and confidence. With Italian, he certainly plays better than with a team that always plays defensive football.

“His previous coaches had never given him continuity, but with Italiano, it’s all different.”

Arthur could still find himself at Juventus in the summer if Fiorentina opt against signing him on a permanent basis.

His contract with the Bianconeri is valid until 2026.