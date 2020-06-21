Arthur more open to Juventus move

Barcelona midfielder Arthur is reportedly more open to a move to Juventus after weeks of refusing a move to Turin.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that talks between the two clubs for an Arthur-Miralem Pjanic exchange are continuing in earnest.

A significant difference is that in recent hours, Arthur is reportedly more open to moving to Juventus, and while it’s not a definitive yes, Di Marzio reports progress has been made.

The Bianconeri have offered the Brazilian midfielder €5m a year, more than double what he currently earns at Barcelona.

The clubs will also need to reach a final agreement by 30 June for budgetary reasons, otherwise they risk the deal falling through.

Pjanic is currently valued at €70m while Arthur is €80m, a difference of €10m due to the Arthur being the younger player and Pjanic earning sifnificantly more.