Arthur or McKennie: Which midfielder is more likely to leave Juventus?

Next summer, we could witness some significant changes in the Juventus squad, and this includes the midfield department.

Despite the arrivals of Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria over the past year, the department remains lacking in terms of quality. Therefore, one or two important acquisitions will be needed to bolster the middle of the park.

Hence, this means that some names will have to leave in order to make way for new incomers. So between Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo, which one is more likely to hit the road?

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri consider McKennie to be a valuable squad player. Allegri is able to field him is various positions, and he had shown signs of major improvement prior to his injury.

Therefore, the American will most likely stay in Turin, unless a lucrative offer arrives. So apart form a surprising departure, the 23-year-old will be a part of Allegri’s plans next season, while the club sacrifices Arthur in order to generate transfer funds.

For its part, la Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) adds that the Brazilian should leave if a new Regista arrives to Turin.

However, the situation would change if the club adds a new box-to-box midfielder instead of a deep-lying playmaker. In this case, Arthur might end up lingering at the club while someone else leaves the club.

Therefore, the fate of the two players could well depend on the identity of the Bianconeri’s next midfield purchase.