Arthur prepared to make Barcelona pay for letting him go

Arthur is relishing the prospect of facing Barcelona in the Champions League this evening after he was forced out of the club in the summer, as reported by CalcioMercato.

The Brazilian was moved on by the Catalans who got Miralem Pjanic in return.

He refused to return to the club during the restart of the La Liga season after the coronavirus pandemic enforced shut down.

The report seems to suggest that the Brazilian is unhappy that he was forced out of the club in the way that he was sold after joining them with hopes of replacing club legend, Xavi Hernandez.

His bid to show Barcelona what they are missing has now been boosted as the Champions League has pitted both teams together in the same group.

Tomorrow will see the Catalans face Juventus at the Allianz Stadium and that match offers Arthur the perfect opportunity to harm his former side.

After a slow start to the season, Arthur has emerged as one of the top players for Juventus this season and he was one player that Andrea Pirlo singled out for praise after Juve’s game against Verona at the weekend.

If Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play that game, Juve will need players to step up and Arthur will be hoping to do that.