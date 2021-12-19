Arthur reacts to Juventus win over Bologna with a positive statement

Arthur Melo was back in the Juventus’ lineup for the match against Bologna and reacted to the victory by looking forward to the team’s next matches.

The Brazilian is yet to show why he is so highly rated and why Juventus swapped Miralem Pjanic for him.

Injuries have robbed him of many matches in Turin and he would want a sustained run in the team now.

After the 2-0 win against The Greyhounds, Arthur took to his Instagram account to celebrate the victory, but he quickly turned his attention to the next matches.

He posted an image of himself and captioned it: “Great win away from home. Big run of fixtures coming up.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s attitude is the right one because Juve is already playing catchup to the other top Serie A clubs.

The Bianconeri need to win as many matches as possible in the second half of this season to break into the top four.

Our last game of 2021 would be against Cagliari, and another victory in that fixture keeps us close enough to the Champions League qualification spots.

However, the first game of 2022 against Napoli will determine how prepared we are to finish this season strongly.

The Partenopei are one of the clubs above us, so we need nothing but all three points in that fixture.