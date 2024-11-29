Arthur Melo’s time at Juventus has been marked by stagnation, and the January transfer window presents an opportunity for both the player and the club to part ways. The midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements by the Bianconeri at the end of last season, with no plans from the current management to reintegrate him into the squad. Despite showing flashes of quality during his loan spell at Fiorentina, Arthur has been excluded from first-team activities under Thiago Motta’s tenure.
