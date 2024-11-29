Since the start of the season, the Brazilian has been training separately from the main squad, signalling his marginalisation. Both Arthur and Juventus are eager to resolve the situation. Juventus, primarily concerned with reducing their wage bill, is open to offloading him to any interested club. However, while offers have reportedly come from Brazil, Arthur prefers to remain in Europe and hopes for opportunities to revive his career on the continent.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the 28-year-old is optimistic that a European club will present an offer during the winter transfer window, allowing him to stay at a competitive level. This sentiment underscores his determination to remain in a setting that challenges him professionally and aligns with his ambitions.

Arthur’s decline at Juventus has been striking, considering the promise he showed earlier in his career. His move to the club was once seen as a significant addition to the midfield, yet he has since become a player disconnected from the team’s plans. For Juventus, his ongoing presence on their books serves little purpose, especially given their focus on younger and more adaptable players under Motta’s rebuilding efforts.

A transfer in January would be a mutually beneficial outcome. It would provide Arthur with the chance to reignite his career, while Juventus would gain financial relief and clarity in their squad structure. All parties will be hoping for a resolution that suits their needs in the upcoming window.