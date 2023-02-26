Arthur returns to action for Liverpool’s U21

Arthur has returned to action for the first time since he suffered a long-term injury last year and would now look to earn a place in the Liverpool team.

The Brazilian played for the Reds U21 side in a match against Leicester City U21, reports Calciomercato.

It reveals the midfielder was on the pitch for the entirety of the game as Liverpool ran out 7-1 winners.

This is a major boost to the ex-Barcelona man and Juventus, who hope to end their relationship when this term finishes.

Liverpool has the option to make his move permanent and could do that if he proves he can solve their current midfield crisis.

The Reds will revamp that part of their team in the summer and Arthur would hope he stays fit for the rest of this season and earns their trust.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is one of the players we do not need again and we truly want him to leave by the end of this season.

His return to fitness boosts our chance of achieving that because even if he does not join Liverpool permanently, another club could add him to their squad.

Hopefully, he will stay fit for the rest of the season and not suffer any other injury.