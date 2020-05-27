Arthur says ‘no’ to Juventus

Brazilian midfielder Arthur has reportedly given a definitive ‘no’ to Juventus as he wants to remain with Barcelona next season.

The Bianconeri have reportedly been in talks with Barca over a player exchange involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo, however talks have halted.

Onda Cero Radio journalist Alfredo Martinez now reports that the Brazilian has given a definitive and decisive ‘no’ to Barcelona over making the switch to Turin.

The 23-year-old reportedly met with club director Eric Abidal and expressed his wishes, stating that he wishes to continue with the Blaugrana next season.

According to Martinez, the summer ‘soap-opera’ is over and Arthur will remain with Barca for the 2020/21 campaign.