Arthur has sent a farewell message to Fiorentina after his loan spell at the Florence club ended.

Fiorentina took a chance on him at the start of the just-concluded season despite his lack of action and disastrous outing at Liverpool during the 2022/2023 term.

The Brazilian performed well at Fiorentina and played in the final of the Conference League, which they lost.

Juventus remains keen on permanently offloading Arthur, and his loan agreement with La Viola included a permanent transfer clause.

Juve hoped Fiorentina would trigger this clause, but that will not be the case, meaning the Bianconeri now have to find a new home for him.

Arthur has confirmed his departure from the purple club and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I want to express my gratitude for having lived in this city and having played in this incredible team. My family and I appreciate all the affection we have received here. It will be a memory that I will always carry in my heart.”

Juve FC Says

Ideally, Arthur should get a fresh chance to play for our team under the new manager, but it seems the club has decided the best option is to get rid of him even before a new manager arrives.