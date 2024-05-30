Arthur Melo has had a good season at Fiorentina after joining them on loan in the summer.

He hardly played football last season after injuries ravaged his spell at Liverpool, but for much of this campaign, he has been a superb signing for Fiorentina.

Juve was happy with his campaign, as he contributed to La Viola reaching the final of the Conference League again this term.

They faced Olympiacos in the final showpiece of this campaign yesterday and lost to the Greek club.

Arthur was one of the game’s poor performers, according to a report on Tuttojuve, which says he flopped on an important night for his team.

With La Viola reluctant to keep him permanently, he needed to perform well to convince them or other suitors to take a chance on him.

However, that did not happen, and it means Juve might now struggle to sell him.

Every player will get a new chance under the next Bianconeri gaffer, but Arthur is widely believed to be out of the technical project at Juve, regardless of who the next manager will be.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has had a good season, but his performance last night could make several clubs turn away from signing him.

However, we might still find another suitor, especially if we lower our asking price for his signature.