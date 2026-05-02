Arthur Melo continues to follow Juventus closely while spending the season on loan at Gremio, with the midfielder still under contract at the Old Lady. Despite his absence, his connection to the club remains evident as he monitors their progress.

At the end of the season, he is expected to make a decision regarding his future. A return to the Allianz Stadium in the summer appears likely, particularly as Gremio may struggle to meet Juventus’ financial demands to secure his permanent transfer.

Uncertain Future at Juventus

Arthur is among the players hoping that Luciano Spalletti will offer him another opportunity to prove himself. However, Juventus are believed to prefer a permanent departure when the transfer window reopens, signalling a potential end to his time at the club.

With just one year remaining on his contract, the midfielder represents a relatively affordable option for interested clubs. Juventus will be hopeful that a suitable suitor emerges, allowing them to resolve his situation efficiently.

The club’s stance reflects a broader strategy of reshaping the squad, with decisions being made to balance both sporting objectives and financial considerations.

Arthur’s View on Juventus Form

While continuing his spell at Gremio, Arthur remains engaged with Juventus’ performances and has shared his thoughts on their current campaign. His perspective highlights both optimism and realism regarding their ambitions.

As reported by Tuttojuve, he said, “It’s complicated because they’re five points behind Napoli, but Juventus have the team to compete until the end. Under Spalletti, the team has improved a lot in recent months and is currently enjoying a good run. They have games ahead where they’re favourites, and they’ll certainly give everything to finish second, but it’s difficult because it’s not just up to them.”

His comments reflect confidence in the squad’s ability while acknowledging the challenges they face. Juventus’ recent improvement under Spalletti has been evident, yet their final position will depend on both their own performances and results elsewhere.