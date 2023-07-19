As we’ve been reporting over the past week, Arthur Melo is on the cusp of finalizing a transfer from Juventus to Fiorentina.

The Brazilian has been struggling for confidence, form and condition in recent years. Last season, he spent his campaign on loan at Liverpool but failed to make a single Premier League appearance.

The 26-year-old returned to the base following his forgettable spell at Anfield but will now make the transition to Florence.

According to Tuttosport, Fiorentina have identified Arthur as the best profile to fit Vicenzo Italiano’s tactical setup.

The Viola will pay 2 million euros as loan fees while the two clubs are still negotiating the purchase price.

While the Bianconeri would like to collect 20 million, the Tuscans are only offering 15 or 16 million at the moment.

However, the source believes that the white smoke will emerge as the positive negotiations should allow the two parties to overcome these margins.

On another note, the report reveals that Arthur will extend his Juventus until 2026 before making his switch to Fiorentina.

The midfielder’s current deal runs until 2025. So this will be a purely financial maneuver from the club to protect its interests.

As the report explains, this will help Juventus lower the depreciation fee in the balance sheet and would spread the player’s wages over an additional year. His salary recently reached 6.5 million including bonuses.

Juventus will contribute to Arthur’s wages next season by paying half of it.