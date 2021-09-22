Arthur unscathed after wrecking his Ferrari in road accident

Since the start of the new year, Arthur Melo has been suffering with recurring physical problems that has kept him out of action for lengthy periods.

The Brazilian was expected at the J-Medical center on Wednesday morning as the club continues to monitor his recovery process.

But according to Calciomercato, the former Barcelona man failed to make it after enduring a car accident on his way to the club’s facility.

Luckily, the midfielder came out unscathed and did not report any physical injuries. On a less important note, his Ferrari suffered some damages with the front right side dented and the bumper ripped off. But it was also reported that the accident wasn’t caused by the player.

On the other hand, Arthur’s young compatriot, Jorge Kaio arrived to the J-Medical center as his return to injury draws nearer.

Earlier this week, Juventus manager Max Allegri said that he expects the two Brazilians to be back at his disposal following the upcoming international break.

Arthur completed a switch from Barcelona last year in exchange for Miralem Pjanic, while Kaio arrived to Turin this summer as the Bianconeri won the race for his signature after agreeing a deal with his former club, Santos.