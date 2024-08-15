The Bianconeri are embarking on a new era under Thiago Motta and are eager to ensure its success.

The former midfielder has been tasked with the responsibility of strengthening the team.

One of his first actions was to identify the players he needs and those he plans to offload.

Juventus has now made several players redundant, one of whom is Arthur Melo. The Brazilian midfielder is actively seeking a new club.

Arthur has struggled for relevance since joining Juve, spending the last two seasons out on loan.

Last season, Fiorentina took him on loan, and he helped them reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

They could sign him on loan again this season, with a report from Calciomercato revealing that Arthur is open to returning to Florence.

The midfielder enjoyed his time there and believes he would have another positive experience if he returns.