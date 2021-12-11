Arthur’s agent displeased with the player’s situation at the club

In recent years, Federico Pastorello has become one of the most famous agents in Italy and Europe.

The Italian represents Romelu Lukaku and has recently added Federico Bernardeschi to his ever-growing roster.

However, Pastorello is discontent with the status of one of his clients in Turin.

Of Course we’re talking about Arthur Melo who’s facing all sort of problems at the moment.

The Brazilian saw little playing time since the start of the season, but he managed to impress in his latest outing against Malmo on Wednesday.

However, the former Barcelona man was left out from the Juventus squad that travelled to face Venezia on Saturday.

The player was late for training on Friday morning and Max Allegri opted to leave him at home.

Nevertheless, Pastorello explains why Arthur has suffered since his arrival to the club, believing that Maurizio Sarri’s exit played a part.

“Arthur was chosen for Sarri, so let’s say that his characteristics, including the physical ones, do not go along well with Allegri’s football,” said the agent in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“In Turin, they are happy with Arthur and how he recovered after his surgery, but keeping a player of this level on the bench is a shame.

“And then there’s the World Cup. Tite (the manager of the Brazilian national team) told him that he has a place in the team as long as he’s playing regularly.

“For January we are not ruling out anything. Spain is a possibility, but also Italy and England.”