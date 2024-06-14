Arthur Melo has returned to Juventus after Fiorentina opted not to make his loan move permanent, despite his impressive performances for them last season.

The Brazilian experienced a resurgence and excelled while playing for La Viola, helping them reach the final of the Conference League.

Following a disappointing loan spell at Liverpool the previous season, Arthur was not expected to thrive at Fiorentina. However, he exceeded expectations.

Juventus had hoped Fiorentina would retain him, but his cost proved prohibitive for them, prompting the Bianconeri to seek another destination for him.

His agent, Federico Pastorello, has now discussed his future in light of Juventus’ new managerial appointment.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Arthur? Now there has been a big change in Juve’s tactical approach with Motta, we’ll see this. He is certainly a player who is closest to Thiago’s type of game, then the management will make the assessments. We are calm, he had a great season, it won’t be a problem to find a solution.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur was not suited to Juventus under Allegri, but he could be lucky and get another lifeline under Thiago Motta.

We expect the former midfielder to give everyone a chance to prove themselves and Arthur could win back a place on the team with a strong performance in pre-season.