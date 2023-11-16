Arthur Melo is experiencing a career resurgence at Fiorentina after joining them from Juventus on loan for this season.

The midfielder faced challenges during his time at Juve, where injuries limited his playing time with the Bianconeri. His previous loan to Liverpool also saw him struggling to play due to a long-term injury.

Despite his difficult spell last season, Fiorentina took a chance on the former Barcelona player, and he is enjoying his time with them.

Ideally, the Brazilian should be considering staying with Fiorentina, where he has found acceptance and comfort.

Fiorentina has the option to make the move permanent in the summer, but Arthur’s substantial salary means that he may need to accept a pay cut to join La Viola permanently.

When asked about the possibility of Arthur staying in Florence on a reduced salary, his agent, Federico Pastorello, provided more information.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s only November, so there is a long way to go until the end of the season. There is a release clause, but that was only put there to give Fiorentina the option of signing him. However, Arthur has very high wages and that provides problems.

“At the end of the campaign, we will sit down and calmly see what is to be done. The important thing right now is that Arthur is happy and so are Fiorentina.”

Asked specifically if Arthur will take a pay cut and stay, he added: “It is premature to talk about that. I will not exclude any scenario for the end of the season.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur is enjoying his football again on the books of Fiorentina, and the midfielder should be eager to remain with them.

There is no guarantee that he will enjoy this much preference if he leaves them and moves to another club.