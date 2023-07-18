Arthur Melo’s move from Juventus to Fiorentina seems to be progressing closer to completion, as his agent Federico Pastorello reportedly had a meeting with Juventus to finalise the transfer.

The midfielder has been informed by Juventus that he must seek a new club after his unsuccessful loan spell at Liverpool last season. Unfortunately, various injuries have hampered Arthur’s time at Juventus since his arrival in 2020, leading the club to exclude him from their future plans.

Fiorentina is now poised to secure Arthur’s services on loan, with an option to make the move permanent. Negotiations between Juventus and Fiorentina have been ongoing to reach an agreement for the transfer.

According to a report on Il Bianconero, Pastorello was present at the Juventus training centre at 1 pm local time today, indicating that discussions regarding the final details of the transfer are underway.

The move to Fiorentina presents an opportunity for Arthur to revitalise his career and showcase his talents in Serie A with a new club, while Juventus looks to finalise the deal and move forward with their squad plans.

Juve FC Says

Arthur remains one player whose poor spell on our books was unexpected, considering he has been one of the best midfielders in the world at Barcelona.

However, there is no time to wonder why he has struggled and we just have to move him on now and start a new era at the club.

Hopefully, he will have a better spell at Fiorentina and they will take the option to make the move permanent for a fee.