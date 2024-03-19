Juventus has been pleased with Arthur Melo’s progress this season since his move to Fiorentina on loan.

The midfielder has miraculously avoided any serious injuries so far, which will enhance his market value.

Fiorentina invested approximately 4 million euros in total to secure his loan and have the option to make the transfer permanent for around 20 million euros.

Arthur has undoubtedly proven himself to be a reliable asset for La Viola, which could have prompted them to consider retaining him.

However, with their current manager set to depart the club at the end of the season, Arthur’s future has become uncertain, and he is poised to return to Turin.

A report on Calciomercato indicates that Fiorentina has opted against pursuing a permanent deal for the former Liverpool player, meaning he will return to Juventus at the conclusion of this season.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has had a good season, and it is sad that Fiorentina is unwilling to sign him permanently.

However, that could be a good thing for us because he will have other suitors who have watched him this term.

We might be forced to send him out on loan again, but this time, we can ask for an obligation to make the move permanent when the campaign ends.