Arthur Melo has been revived since he moved to Fiorentina on loan this season, which is good news for Juventus because the Bianconeri want to sell him.

The Brazilian has been plagued by different injury problems since he moved to Juve and the Bianconeri have been keen to sell him since last year.

His loan spell at Liverpool last season was poor as the Brazilian was sidelined with an injury for a long time.

Fiorentina took a chance on him in the summer as he joined them on loan for the rest of this campaign.

He has been fantastic, and there have been suggestions that he might get a chance to play for Juve again next season.

But the Bianconeri want him to leave and are preparing for life without the Brazilian on their books.

Arthur also wants out, but Juve wants 20m euros and Fiorentina will struggle to pay that fee to add him to their squad.

Calciomercato reveals he is more likely to move to the Premier League or even Saudi Arabia when he returns from his loan spell.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has done well this term, which is good news for us because we can finally sell him in the summer.

Hopefully, a team will emerge willing to pay his release clause to add him to their squad.