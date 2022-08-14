Arthur’s only option for this season is to remain at Juventus

Arthur Melo has been close to a move to Arsenal and Valencia in the last year, but it seems the Brazilian will wear black and white in this campaign again.

The midfielder has flopped in Turin since he moved to Juventus and the Bianconeri has been looking for ways to offload him.

However, his inconsistent form and poor injury record make it hard to find a buyer for him.

Valencia wanted to take him on loan for this campaign, but after speaking to Juve, they realised his wage was too much for them to pay.

Los Che has now abandoned his chase, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder no longer has a suitor, and he will remain at Juve.

It claims Valencia has walked away from trying to secure his signature, and he faces being frozen out at the Allianz Stadium for at least the first half of the season.

Juve FC Says

It would be sad if we’re unable to sell or loan out Arthur in this transfer window.

His presence in the squad means we have an unnecessarily enormous group that needs to be trimmed down at all costs.

But we cannot force him out if he doesn’t have a suitor that will invest in him.