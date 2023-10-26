In recent weeks, there have been suggestions that Arthur Melo could make a return to Juventus in the January transfer window, following his impressive start to life at Fiorentina.

The midfielder faced challenges during his time at Juve and encountered a similar situation during his loan spell at Liverpool last season, where injuries prevented him from starting any games.

However, Arthur appears to have found a new lease on his career while playing for Fiorentina, and there have been speculations about his potential return to Juventus, especially given the Bianconeri’s midfield needs following the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

However, Juventus is facing financial constraints that may make it difficult to spend money in the January transfer window, raising the question of why not bring Arthur back.

Nonetheless, a report on Calciomercato insists that Arthur will not return to the Allianz stadium. Juventus and Fiorentina have a solid agreement in place for him to spend the current season on loan. Furthermore, there is an option for Fiorentina to consider making the move permanent at the end of the term, which adds to the unlikelihood of his return to Juventus in January.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been revived at Fiorentina, but the midfielder is not a player that we need at the moment.

He does not fit into the style of Max Allegri and it makes no sense to bring him back to Turin.