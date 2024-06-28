Arturo Vidal has boasted about Juventus’ midfield during his time at the Allianz Stadium, where he played alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo.

Vidal has played for some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but he now wears the Colo-Colo shirt in Chile.

His stint at Juventus remains one of his longest at any club and also one of the most successful periods in his career.

During his time in Turin, Vidal was part of one of the best midfields in the world, featuring Pirlo, Pogba, and Claudio Marchisio.

He was a member of the Juve squad that reached the final of the Champions League in 2015 and has recalled how they dominated Barcelona.

The midfielder said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Me, Pogba, Pirlo and Marchisio made up the strongest midfield in the history of football, the best I’ve ever played in. Xavi, Busquets and Iniesta suffered against us. They were different: technically they were spectacular, but they didn’t kick or fight on the ground. If it hadn’t been for Messi we would have won the Champions League. That Juventus was a Treble winner, it was the best year of my life, I also won the Copa America with Chile”.

Juve FC Says

We had one of the best midfields in the world during Vidal’s time and the players he named.

However, claiming it was the best in the game’s history is a stretch.

If we can secure a similarly impressive midfield under Thiago Motta, we will be back to winning trophies soon.