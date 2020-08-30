Arturo Vidal wants Juventus return

A report from Chile suggests that Arturo Vidal wants to return to Juventus this summer, rather than join Antonio Conte’s Inter.

The 33-year-old midfielder is not considered part of Barcelona’s plans for the new season and is expected to leave the club this summer.

Inter have been pushing to sign him over the course of the last season, however La Cuarta report that the Chilean international wants to return to Turin.

According to an interview with a member of Vidal’s entourage, the player wants to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo: