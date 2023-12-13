Danilo has written an open letter to his former Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini following the defender’s retirement from professional football.

Chiellini, who had a remarkable career in the game, is anticipated to assume a non-playing role at Juventus in the coming months. After concluding his playing career in the MLS, he has returned to Italy to explore future opportunities.

Danilo, who shared the field with Chiellini for at least three seasons when the Brazilian joined the Bianconeri, expressed his sentiments in a letter dedicated to Chiellini.

He writes, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“As a defender you have always been relentless and almost unbeatable, and this was the key to having all the merits of a successful career. I had the immense pleasure and fortune of spending time with you and learning day by day about football, the art of defense, life as a whole, but above all what it means to be a Juventus fan! Thanks Giorgio Chiellini. Now begin a new stage in your life with the certainty of forever being a point of reference in football!”.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini has had a very good player career and spent most of it on our books, so we can say we had the best of the centre-back.

Juve needs one of its former players around the board and in the daily running of the club, Chiellini is more than perfect for that role and we hope he gets it.