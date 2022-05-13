As expected, Allegri is fined and banned for Coppa Italia red card

Max Allegri has been banned from Juventus’ next match following his red card in the Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri manager was sent off in extra time as his team struggled to get the best of their opponents and he was frustrated.

Football Italia claims he will now miss Juve’s next game against Lazio, but he would be available for their match against Fiorentina on the final day of the season.

The 54-year-old has also been fined €10,000, according to the report and Juve will now look to prepare for their remaining games of an officially bad season now.

Juve FC Says

This hasn’t been the campaign most Juventus fans hoped it would be, and we lost everything after losing that final to Inter.

However, most of us can understand the frustration which led to Allegri being sent off in that game.

The gaffer needs to focus now on the remaining matches of this campaign as well as next season.

We need to wrestle back some of these trophies from Inter and stop them from becoming the top club in the division for a decade like we almost achieved.

With some good summer business, we should be back to form at the start of next term.