As expected Juan Cuadrado handed a three-game ban

Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has been handed a three-game ban for his part in the melee that happened at the end of the Coppa Italia match between the Bianconeri and Inter Milan.

The Colombian scored Juventus’ goal in the contentious 1-1 draw, but he clashed with Samir Handanovic at the end of the game and both players were sent off.

Football Italia reveals a sporting judge has now banned him for three games and fined the former Chelsea man €10.000.

This means Cuadrado will miss the matches against Lazio, Sassuolo and Napoli in Serie A.

Handanovic was handed a one-game ban and fined the same sum, while Romelo Lukaku was also suspended for Inter’s next game.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado’s ban is a blow because he has been one of the influential players in the group in the last few weeks.

The Colombian is also playing for a new deal and will not be happy about this.

However, Juve is a big club and we must find a way to ensure that we can still earn results even in his absence from the team.

The winger will be eager to return and we expect him to be in top form when that happens, which will be helpful to us in the final games of the season.