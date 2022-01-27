As expected, Morata is now pushing for a Juventus exit

Alvaro Morata has been the subject of interest from Barcelona in this transfer window.

The Spaniard remains one of Juventus’ key players and he has continued to get playing minutes even though he doesn’t score that often.

However, his playing time could reduce when club football returns with Juve expected to complete the signing of Dusan Vlahovic in the coming days.

The Serbian striker is one of the hottest properties in European football and he has been on the Bianconeri radar for a long time now.

Several reports claim Juve is closing in on a transfer for him and he is expected to move ahead of Morata in the pecking order.

The Spaniard is now reportedly pushing to leave Juventus before this window closes, according to Sky Sport via Tuttomercatoweb.

The report says he wants to join Barcelona, and he is already in talks with his parent club, Atletico Madrid, to make the move happen.

Juve FC Says

Morata has not been in good goal-scoring form at Juve and he knows it would be difficult to start games ahead of Vlahovic.

Sending him to Barcelona could ensure that he continues playing regularly, but that might not be a smart move for Juventus.

The Bianconeri need his experience to help Vlahovic settle into the team. The next six months might be enough for that to happen.