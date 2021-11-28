As expected, some Juventus fans want Allegri sacked

Most Juventus fans were excited when the club brought Max Allegri back as its manager in the summer.

The returning gaffer had won five consecutive league titles in his first spell.

However, his return has been poor, and Juve’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta yesterday was too much for some fans to take.

The Bianconeri went into that game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Chelsea in their last competitive game.

Fans expected them to get back to winning ways against La Dea, but it never happened.

Some have had enough, and Football Italia says they took to Twitter to call for his sack.

The report reveals ‘Allegri out’ is now trending on the social media network in Italy.

Juve FC Says

Inevitably, fans would blame the manager as Juve keeps struggling.

When Allegri came back to the club, some had been confident he would do better than Andrea Pirlo.

As things stand, the opposite is the case, and it is normal for the club’s current gaffer to be targeted by fans.

Juve has had three managers in as many seasons, and it would be interesting to see how the club reacts to the current poor run of form.