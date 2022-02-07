“As I said in the press conference,” Vlahovic reiterates how he wants to help Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic maintains all he wants to do is to help Juventus challenge for titles as they normally do.

The Serbian swapped Fiorentina for the Bianconeri in the last transfer window after top scoring in Serie A in the first half.

He is expected to keep finding the back of the net consistently for Max Allegri’s side.

The former Partizan star had the best of debuts after opening the scoring for Juve in their 2-0 win against Verona yesterday.

After the match, reporters asked him about his targets as a Bianconeri player and he replied via Football Italia:

“As I said in the press conference, Juve always aim for the highest objectives. When Juve starts a competition, they aim to win it. I am here to give my contribution. We’ll take it one step at a time and see how the season develops.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has the perfect attitude to succeed at Juve. The striker already considers the club a big one and knows he just needs to play his part and contribute to the inevitable success that is coming.

Considering how prolific he was in the first half of this season, we can expect him to score enough goals to help us challenge for the title before this season ends.

However, it would be important not to place too much pressure on him and to allow him to do his thing.