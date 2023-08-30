AS Roma has entered the fray as the latest contender displaying interest in Leonardo Bonucci, a situation arising from Juventus’ determined effort to offload the defender.

Amidst Juventus’ directive for Bonucci to secure a new club, the player has been engaged in endeavours to sway the Bianconeri’s position.

Despite Union Berlin’s ardent desire to acquire his services during this transfer window, Bonucci’s preference remains centred on continuing his career within Serie A.

Juve, in the interim, is exercising patience as they await his negotiations with other potential clubs. The club is poised to facilitate his departure from the Allianz Stadium.

While Lazio has appeared as the frontrunner, a report on Tuttomercatoweb asserts that Roma is now in the market for a new central defender. They are considering either Bonucci or Sergio Ramos as potential recruits. As the current transfer window approaches its conclusion, Roma is expected to make a move for one of them. In this context, Juventus is likely hoping that Bonucci emerges as the chosen option, particularly if his move to Lazio encounters complications.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci’s transfer saga has dragged on for a long time and it is great to know that it could end soon.

The defender was making a mess of the club’s decision to ditch him and his transfer to another club cannot come soon enough in this window.