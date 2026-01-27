Weston McKennie has withstood several attempts to move him on from Juventus and is now proving to be far too important for the Bianconeri to consider losing. The midfielder has consistently demonstrated his value, and his importance within the squad has become increasingly evident over recent months.

The American has been outstanding since Luciano Spalletti took charge as Juventus manager, quickly adapting to the coach’s tactical demands and establishing himself as one of the players who best understood what was required. His energy, discipline, and consistency have made him a key component of the team, and his influence has grown steadily as the season has progressed.

Contract uncertainty and growing interest

McKennie’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and for a long period, it appeared likely that he would see out the deal and depart without an extension. Juventus had not been in discussions with him for several months, which fuelled speculation that his future lay away from Turin.

However, the situation has shifted significantly. Juventus have reassessed its stance and now wishes to retain the midfielder. This change comes at a time when McKennie has attracted interest from other clubs, with AS Roma and AC Milan reportedly monitoring his situation closely. According to Calciomercato, both clubs are keen on signing him as a free agent once his contract expires.

While the interested sides are aware that McKennie would not want to change clubs during the current month, given his positive spell at Juventus, they are prepared to wait and attempt to secure his signature without a transfer fee.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso celebrating (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus move to secure his future

Juventus now recognise just how integral McKennie has become, particularly in light of how heavily Spalletti relies on him. His tactical intelligence and commitment have convinced the club hierarchy that allowing him to leave would be a significant loss.

McKennie has always enjoyed life in Turin, and the report indicates that he is now in line to be offered a new contract. Juventus appear determined to secure his future and ensure that his relationship with the Bianconeri continues beyond the current campaign.