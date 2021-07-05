AS Roma becomes latest club to join the race for Juventus target

Juventus is facing fresh competition from AS Roma for Denmark star, Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Sampdoria youngster has been one of their stars at Euro 2020 and he also had a fine season in Serie A in the last campaign.

At 20, he fits the profile of the players that Juventus has been signing recently and they want to add him to their squad.

His continuous fine performance is one reason the Danes have reached the semi-final of Euro 2020 and the Bianconeri is facing even more competition for his signature.

Il Secolo XIX via Calciomercato reports that Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is delighted at his progress and doesn’t want to sell him yet.

However, the report claims that the covid related financial problems that every club is facing right now means they will sell him for the right price.

The likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan have been serious competitors to the Bianconeri for his signature.

However, the report adds that they are now facing competition from Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

The Romans have made Mourinho their latest manager and he wanted to sign the winger when he was in charge at Tottenham.

He now wants him in Rome and has told his new club to beat all competition to his signature.