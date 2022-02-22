AS Roma competing with Juventus for La Liga star

Sergino Dest has been struggling to play regularly for Barcelona in this campaign, and he could leave the Spanish club at the end of this season.

The American remains one of the exciting right-backs in Europe, but he cannot get enough chances in a star-studded Barca side.

The Catalans will cash in on him for around 20m euros and that has attracted the attention of several European clubs.

Calciomercato.it claims the defender is on the radar of Juventus and AS Roma in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho wants reinforcement in that department and considers the former Ajax man one of the finest on the market now.

Juve also needs to bolster that part of their team. Because of a lack of depth there, Juan Cuadrado has been deployed to that position in several matches.

Juve FC Says

With Dest, the Bianconeri will have a more attacking full-back and he probably will help the club get more goals.

Max Allegri doesn’t like his players to be too adventurous, but even the most defensive team will benefit from having fullbacks who can attack spaces and play very high up the pitch.

If he joins us, he would give the manager an opportunity to pursue different styles of play.