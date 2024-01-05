Former Juventus director Federico Cherubini is being considered by AS Roma as a potential replacement for Tiago Pinto, reports Tuttomrcatoweb. Cherubini had left Juventus after receiving a ban related to his involvement in one of the off-field cases that the Bianconeri had to address.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Cherubini might return to a new role at Juventus once his ban concludes, it appears that AS Roma is now eyeing him to replace Pinto.

Pinto’s contract with AS Roma is set to expire this year, and the club is reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing in a new figure to lead their sporting operations.

If Cherubini were to join AS Roma, it is mentioned that Juventus would not have any objections, having already moved forward with a new board and sporting director, signalling their confidence in their current setup.

Juve FC Says

Cherubini was enjoying his time on our books before the ban and will be eager to return to football in some capacity.

We have no problem with him moving to Roma because that will not affect us in any way, and he has our best wishes.