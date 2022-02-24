AS Roma could be forced to sacrifice Juventus’ target in the summer

Juventus remains in the running for Nicolo Zaniolo as he plays without a new deal at AS Roma.

Although his current contract expires in 2024, he can leave the club at the end of this season because he is attracting the attention of several top clubs around Europe.

The Italian attacker is one of the finest players in Europe in his position, and he plays for a Roma side that isn’t in the Champions League.

Juve could tempt him with a better prospect of playing in that competition and winning trophies.

Tuttomercatoweb says the Giallorossi could also be forced to cash in on him at the end of this season.

They would need to balance their financial books, and not finishing inside the top four could force them to sacrifice some of their important players, including Zaniolo.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo would be an exciting player to watch in black and white from next season.

Juve is gradually building a team of the best young players in Europe, and he would be in great company if he joins the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa at the club.

Roma knows he is a top player, and they would demand a huge transfer fee to sell him, but Juve should reach a compromise and get their man, eventually.