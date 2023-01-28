Juventus could miss out on another Spezia talent as AS Roma looks set to buy Emil Holm ahead of the Bianconeri.

Holm has been the Bianconeri main target for their full-back spot and several reports indicate they will make a move for him this month or by the end of the season.

Juve wanted two men from Spezia, but Arsenal has beaten them to land Jakub Kiwior and now Roma could win the race for Holm.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Giallorossi and Spezia are discussing a move for Eldor Shomurodov and Holm could be sent the other way as a part of the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Speed is very important in buying players nowadays and we will keep missing out on important targets if we do not act fast.

However, it seems Holm is not one of the men the Bianconeri keenly wants to add to their squad in the next few months.

Reports have linked other full-backs to the club, but if we continue to delay in making an approach for the men we want, other sides will swoop and buy them.

If Holm wants to move to Juve instead, he might reject being used as a sweetener in the move for Shomurodov, handing us another chance to get our man.