Juventus are continuing its efforts to reshape the squad before the close of the transfer window, and one player who could be sacrificed is Nicolas Gonzalez. The Argentine forward only arrived in Turin during the summer of 2024, but his time at the Allianz Stadium has not unfolded as either the club or the player might have hoped.

Despite being regarded as an important addition when he joined, Gonzalez has struggled to make a significant impact in recent months. With Juventus determined to streamline their squad, the 27-year-old is now among those who could be moved on to create space and generate funds for other targets.

Atletico Madrid Talks Ongoing

Negotiations with Atletico Madrid have been taking place, with the Spanish side showing serious interest in adding Gonzalez to their attacking options. Atletico are understood to be exploring ways of structuring a deal before the deadline, and Juventus are open to discussions provided their valuation is met.

The Bianconeri do not want to weaken their squad unnecessarily, but they are conscious that some players have not lived up to expectations, and offloading them now could be the best solution for all parties. Gonzalez falls into this category, and the club believe they can find a buyer before the window shuts.

Roma Could Hijack the Deal

However, Atletico are not alone in pursuing the winger. According to Calciomercato, AS Roma are also considering a move, particularly as their attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United have stalled. While United are prepared to sanction the transfer, Sancho himself has not yet given the green light, leaving Roma in search of an alternative.

Gonzalez now fits that profile, and a switch to the Stadio Olimpico could materialise if Roma decide to act quickly. Juventus are not opposed to selling to a domestic rival, as long as the financial package satisfies their demands.

For Gonzalez, the coming weeks will be decisive. A fresh start could allow him to rediscover the form that initially persuaded Juventus to sign him, while for the club, moving him on would ease the pressure on a squad in need of balance and consistency.