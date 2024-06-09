AS Roma is looking to sign at least one attacker from Juventus this summer, and recent reports have linked them with a move for Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa has been struggling to find his best form at Juventus, and there’s uncertainty about whether a managerial change will resolve the issue.

Despite Juventus’s efforts to bring out his best, Chiesa’s performance hasn’t met expectations. With only a season left on his current deal, Juventus wants to extend his contract, but Chiesa’s camp has rejected their offer.

This rejection may prompt Juventus to sell him, and AS Roma has expressed interest in the Euro 2020 winner.

However, securing Chiesa’s signature may prove challenging for Roma. As an alternative, they are now considering another Juventus star: Matias Soule.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, if Roma cannot acquire Chiesa, they will turn their attention to Soule. The Argentine forward is available for transfer after an impressive loan spell at Frosinone, making him an attractive option for Roma.

Chiesa needs to sign a new deal soon or leave the club this summer because losing him as a free agent in 2025 will be embarrassing.