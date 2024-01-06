Juventus has sent Dean Huijsen on loan to AS Roma for the remainder of the season after he declined a move to Frosinone.

Roma, in need of new defenders, has been impressed by the Dutchman’s development, even though he is not yet a regular at Juventus.

The Bianconeri promoted him to their first team this season, harbouring high hopes for his future. Wanting him to gain regular playing time, they sought to send him on loan this month. Frosinone expressed interest, and given their successful track record with three other Juventus youngsters, the Bianconeri were keen on Huijsen joining them.

However, Roma entered the picture late, and the defender influenced Juventus to negotiate with their rivals for his signature.

Il Bianconero has provided additional details on the transfer, indicating that the defender joins Roma on loan for a fee of 650,000 euros, which will decrease to 400,000 euros if he plays ten games or more.

Juve FC Says

The most important thing for a young player like Huijsen has to be game time, and we expect him to get more in Rome.

We wanted him to go to Frosinone because he could play more there, but the clause in the agreement could help him see more game time in Rome.