AS Roma man Nicolo Zaniolo is a long-term target of Juventus and the Bianconeri remain keen to add him to their squad in the near future.

He was considered the top target to replace Paulo Dybala when the attacker left Juve as a free agent in the summer.

However, the Bianconeri couldn’t get close to him, as Roma has made him a key member of their team.

The Giallorossi was confident he would stay because the Bianconeri will struggle to meet their asking price.

That was exactly what happened, but Juve has not given up on adding him to their squad, and his current deal expires in 2024.

It means Roma could lose him for a small fee at the end of this term, but they are working hard not to.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they have contacted his entourage to negotiate a new deal.

No agreement has been sealed yet, but Roma believe they will keep their man.

Juve FC Says

Juventus’ interest in their man threatens Roma, and they will do whatever it takes to ensure he stays away from the grasps of the Bianconeri.

He might want to wait and see where both clubs finish this season before leaving or extending his deal.