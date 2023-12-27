AS Roma supporters are expressing a lack of enthusiasm about the potential addition of Leonardo Bonucci to their club next month.

Just six months after his move to Union Berlin from Juventus, Jose Mourinho is eyeing Bonucci to strengthen his team’s defence.

The defender was compelled to leave Italian football when Juventus deemed him unfit to continue playing for them. The Bianconeri were dissatisfied with his fitness record in the previous campaign, leading them to part ways with him.

Unhappy with the situation, Bonucci is eager to return to Italian football, making a move to AS Roma seem logical.

However, according to a report on Calciomercato, his transfer to Roma is in jeopardy due to the fans’ disapproval. The report suggests that many fans have voiced their displeasure on social media platforms regarding the prospect of having him in their team.

It remains uncertain whether Roma will heed the fans’ sentiments and abandon the move or proceed to bring the experienced defender into their squad.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci will jump at the chance to return to Serie A, especially because it offers him an opportunity to show that he can still deliver at the top level and Juve should not have let him go.

But we have moved on from him now and we do not care which Italian side he joins.