AS Roma is keen to add Wesley Franca to their squad, but they know they face a serious challenge from Juventus for the defender’s signature. The right back has established himself as one of the top talents in the Brazilian league, attracting attention from several top European clubs. His performances, particularly at the Club World Cup, have only heightened interest from across the continent.

Juventus Maintain the Upper Hand

Juventus has been tracking Wesley for months and appears to be in pole position to bring him to Europe. The Bianconeri believe he has the potential to grow into one of the best full-backs in the world, and they are intent on beating the competition to his signature. With Juan Cuadrado long gone and ongoing doubts over Timothy Weah’s future, Juve sees Wesley as the long-term solution for the right flank.

Juve has scouted the Flamengo talent extensively and is expected to step up its efforts to secure a deal in the coming weeks. Flamengo reportedly values the 21-year-old at around 30 million euros, and Juventus is preparing to negotiate the terms to avoid a bidding war.

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Roma Plot a Creative Strategy

While Roma may not have the financial muscle to go head-to-head with Juventus for a direct transfer, they are working on an alternative plan to bring Wesley to Serie A. According to TuttoJuve, the Giallorossi are exploring the possibility of involving Everton in a three-way arrangement. The Premier League side would sign Wesley from Flamengo and immediately loan him to Roma, allowing the Italian club to avoid the steep upfront fee.

This creative workaround could allow Roma to get the player they want while Everton benefits from a future resale clause. However, it is a gamble that still relies heavily on Wesley agreeing to the plan and Everton’s willingness to act as an intermediary.

Ultimately, Juventus remains the favourite to sign the young Brazilian, but Roma’s unconventional approach shows just how far they are willing to go to compete. As the summer window progresses, both clubs will need to move quickly if they hope to land one of Brazil’s most sought-after prospects.