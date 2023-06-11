AS Roma is challenging Juventus for Premier League flop

Gianluca Scamacca’s stint in the Premier League has been far from successful, as the striker continues to struggle while representing West Ham. Consequently, there are strong indications that he may return to Serie A after just one season, with Juventus expressing interest in acquiring his services.

Juventus, having decided against making Arkadiusz Milik’s loan move permanent, is actively seeking to bolster their attacking options. Scamacca has caught their attention ever since his loan spell at Genoa, and they are keen to see him donning their famous black and white jersey. However, the path to securing his signature won’t be an easy one, as a recent report on Calciomercato suggests there is competition for his services.

According to the report, AS Roma is also vying for Scamacca’s signature, as they aim to strengthen their squad during this transfer window. Scamacca is regarded as a player who aligns with the playing style preferred by Jose Mourinho, and Roma intends to acquire him on loan with an option to make the move permanent.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca has struggled in England, but it could be because of a change of environment, so he might do much better back in Serie A.

We should know if he is good enough if we seal an initial loan move to Turin for the Azzurri star.