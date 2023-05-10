AS Roma is closer than Juventus to signing French defender

AS Roma could beat Juventus to the signature of Evan Ndicka as the Frenchman prepares to leave Eintracht Frankfurt.

The centre-back is one of the finest players available for free at the end of this season and his agent has shopped him around to different clubs.

In Serie A, Juve has pushed to add him to their squad for some time as they search for valuable players who will not cost a transfer fee.

However, AS Roma remained in the race and was prepared to challenge the Bianconeri until the end.

Jose Mourinho’s side seems to be in pole position, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing the defender is close to moving to Rome.

Both parties have been in discussion for several weeks and seem to be at an advanced stage.

Juve FC Says

With Mourinho as their manager, Roma can compete with Juve and other top Serie A clubs for players.

The Portuguese manager has a good reputation, but we could still win the race for his signature if we work hard on the deal and convince him to move to Turin as a better option to Rome.

We also must be prepared to offer more money than Roma to lure him to Turin.