AS Roma is growing confident that they can keep Juventus target

Juventus is not getting close to adding Chris Smalling to their squad at the end of this season and the Englishman is now nearer to staying at Roma.

The Giallorossi still haven’t reached an agreement with him and Juve continues to circle the former Manchester United man.

They had been confident they could convince him to swap Rome for Turin, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Roma is now closing in on an agreement with the defender.

Despite the interest from outside, the report insists Jose Mourinho’s side is now more confident than ever that they can keep Smalling with them.

Juve FC Says

Smalling knows he has a better chance of being relevant if he stays in Rome because he might struggle for game time in Turin.

It could be that the Englishman knew all along that he would stay in Rome and used our interest to push his present employers to give him a good deal.

We already have too many veteran defenders and need a player in that spot who will offer us longevity because Smalling probably has three more seasons in him at the highest level.

We must decide if Federico Gatti will be good enough for us next season, or we will have to get rid of the Azzurri player for a better option.