Niccolò Fortini has emerged as one of the most influential figures in the Fiorentina squad this season, and his performances have now attracted serious interest from Juventus. The Bianconeri are actively assessing ways to strengthen their team and see Fortini as a potential addition capable of enhancing the squad’s overall quality.

Juventus has been monitoring the market for new stars who can help take the team to a higher level. Over recent months, the club has closely followed several exciting players within Serie A and is open to making signings either during this transfer window or in the summer. Fortini has impressed consistently and is viewed internally as one of the most promising talents in Italian football.

Juventus identify Fortini as a priority target

The situation at Fiorentina could play a significant role in any potential move. La Viola has struggled throughout the campaign and now faces the unexpected prospect of relegation, something few would have predicted at the start of the season. This uncertainty may make Fortini more open to considering a transfer, particularly to a club with Juventus’s stature and ambitions.

The pull of the Allianz Stadium remains strong, and Juventus believes it has the prestige and sporting appeal to convince Fortini to make the switch. The club is keen to secure players who can contribute immediately while also representing long-term value. Fortini is seen as fitting both criteria, given his importance to Fiorentina and his continued development.

Roma enters the race for Fortini

However, Juventus does not have a clear run at the midfielder. Competition has now emerged from another Serie A heavyweight, which could complicate negotiations. According to Tuttomercatoweb, AS Roma has also identified Fortini as a key target and is preparing to challenge Juventus for his signature.

Roma reportedly considers him an ideal fit for their squad and believes he could be offered regular playing time straight away. That prospect could prove appealing, particularly if Fiorentina’s struggles continue and Fortini seeks stability and progression elsewhere.

With two major Italian clubs now showing strong interest, Fiorentina may soon face increasing pressure regarding their prized asset. For Juventus, the challenge will be to move decisively and present the most convincing sporting project, while Roma’s involvement ensures that the race for Fortini is likely to intensify in the coming weeks.